‘Life in a prison cell may well be compared to Advent; one waits, hopes, and does this, that, or the other ... the door is shut, and can be opened only from the outside.’
Dietrich Bonhoeffer
German theologian
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 41F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 41F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 15, 2021 @ 11:32 pm
JOPLIN, MO - Bruce Welker, age 65, a maintenance manager, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory.
JOPLIN, MO - Marie Estes, 83, an educator, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Grace Episcopal Church, Carthage. Eastern Star service 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary Chapel
CARTHAGE, MO - Karen Sue Johnson, 81, administrative services manager for Jasper County 911 call center, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Ulmer Funeral Home Chapel, Carthage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.