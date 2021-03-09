'Let this endurance complete its work so that you may be fully mature, complete, and lacking in nothing.'
James 1:4
SENECA, MO - Sandra S. Bennett, 78, retired export supervisor for Tripoli, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. Funeral services 10 a.m. Thursday, Seneca Christian Church. Viewing Wednesday, Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home. Burial will be in Seneca Cemetery.
CARL JUNCTION, MO - Dr. Dan Houser, 83, a retired veterinarian, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Hedge-Lewis-Goodwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.
