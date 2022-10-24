‘Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns.’
George Eliot
19th century English author
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 9:06 pm
