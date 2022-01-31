Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: January 31, 2022 @ 8:10 pm
Joplin, MO
JOPLIN, MO - Marcella C. Barlow, 90, a retired music teacher from Webb City School District, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2022. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Byers Avenue United Methodist Church, Joplin.
