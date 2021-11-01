Tuesday quote Nov 1, 2021 11 hrs ago 1 min to read ‘The right to vote is precious, almost sacred. It is the most powerful nonviolent tool or instrument we have in a democratic society.’John Lewis Congressmanand civil rights leader Tags Right To Vote Quote Politics Sociology John Lewis Civil Rights Leader Instrument Tool America Society Trending Video " Podcasts Obituaries MUNCH, Roy Oct 6, 1938 - Oct 30, 2021 CLANTON, David Nov 23, 1959 - Oct 29, 2021 LEGGETT, Tom Oct 26, 2012 CHIDESTER, Wesley Jun 6, 1962 - Oct 26, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRoaring River divers push past 450 feet, set record for MissouriSeveral Joplin football players suspended for role in Thursday incidentA guide for all things Halloween this week, weekendMissouri School Boards’ Association withdraws from national organization over letter to BidenWrong-way I-44 crash leaves 2 deadHundreds of thousands of dollars potentially at stake in Neosho's suit against Newton CountyJoplin Health Department food inspectionsSuspect killed in officers-involved shooting over the weekend in Joplin namedHarvey Raymond Ortberg sentenced to life in prison for murder, aggravated batteryJoplin Health Department food inspections (Oct. 25) Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. " This Week's Circulars Trending Recipes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.