'Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him.'
Proverbs 14:31
MONETT, MO - Roberta Trowbridge, 79, an office manager for the University of Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. A private service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO - Phyllis Yoder, 82 a Lozier factory worker, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
