From bald eagles to newly restored elk, Missouri is home to some of our nation’s most cherished wildlife. But right now, over 680 species across the state are at heightened risk of extinction and need our help, as they face threats from habitat loss and fragmentation, invasive species, and more. It’s part of a more significant national trend in which more than one-third of America’s wildlife is edging toward extinction.
Fortunately, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help save Missouri’s incredibly rich biodiversity through a bipartisan bill in Congress called the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. The bill is designed to fund proactive, collaborative and locally led efforts to help recover at-risk fish, wildlife and plant species. Missouri will receive roughly $21 million annually. It’s a solution that matches the magnitude of the wildlife crisis.
The Recovering American’s Wildlife Act has incredible bipartisan momentum. Currently, S. 2372 has 35 cosponsors in the U.S. Senate, while H.R. 2773 in the U.S. House has 194 cosponsors.
The Conservation Federation of Missouri would like to personally thank U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt for being the lead cosponsor in the Senate and U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler, Billy Long, Emanuel Cleaver and Blaine Luetkemeyer for cosponsoring the House version.
This bipartisan act of Congress would add another tool to our conservation toolbox.
Please speak up for this critical piece of legislation. Missourians have made it clear time and time again that they desire to protect Missouri’s fish, forests, and wildlife, which is precisely what this bill will do. A phone call to your representative today will take just a minute and will help us protect our wildlife heritage for generations to come.
The $21 million annually for Missouri would unleash a new era of conservation for at-risk species, habitat management on public land, cost-share opportunities for private landowners and invasive species control.
This collaborative, nonregulatory, locally driven approach of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act appeals to Missourians’ commonsense approach to conservation. It should also appeal to the rest of our Congressional delegation. We are hopeful that U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and U.S. Reps. Cori Bush, Ann Wagner, Sam Graves and Jason Smith will join their Missouri colleagues to vote yes and support it on the floor.
After all, what would Missouri be without its fish and wildlife?
Outdoor recreation, largely dependent upon healthy fish and wildlife populations contributes more than $6.4 billion annually to Missouri’s economy. Missouri has terrific public lands and inspiring pristine waterways, but its majestic wildlife truly brings them to life.
Inaction is the ally of extinction.
We urge all Missourians to seize this incredible opportunity to save wildlife through collaboration by helping pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act.
Take action here: https://support.nwfactionfund.org/page/27217/action/1
