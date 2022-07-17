The U.S. Small Business Administration is launching a “Build America, Buy American” campaign that will run through fall. To support the “Build America” part of this campaign, I have asked our five Region 7 district offices to expand their virtual procurement and contracting trainings across the Region 7 states of Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa to help small businesses get ready to compete for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law projects.
So far, BIL has unleashed a total $4.9 billion across our region allocated to upcoming projects. Just search on your computer for “Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill by State” to find out more information. Both federal agencies and states release information on the new BIL projects that will be contracted to businesses.
Our expanded trainings are designed to help small businesses access their capabilities and make sure they have the right certifications to fully compete for upcoming BIL contracts.
The win/win benefits are clear — by landing a BIL project contract or subcontract, a small business could generate more revenue while helping to improve our aging roads, bridges and energy grid, or help to expand broadband and build electric vehicle charging stations across our communities and more.
But to get in the game, small businesses will need to both research and take actions now to be ready for these opportunities. While about 99% of businesses in our region are considered “small” by SBA standards, it is usually, but not always, construction-type businesses that might land BIL projects; however usually all will hire subcontractors for various supplies. Most BIL project contracts are managed through state and local governments, but some are managed at the federal level. Small businesses interested in competing for funding opportunities should contact their respective state for information. Each state now has a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law project coordinator.
Getting certified at the federal, state and local levels is the first step a small business needs to take to participate in any Bipartisan Infrastructure Law projects. If applicable, small business owners also should get designated certifications in woman-owned, minority-owned, disadvantaged business-owned and/or veteran-owned and HUBzone categories and consider applying for the SBA 8(a) program. These designations become important because most BIL projects, and all federal contracting projects, have goals or even requirements to achieve a percentage of contracting in these designated categories.
Our SBA district offices and resource partners will be working with each state’s BIL coordinator and Procurement Technical Assistance Center to help small businesses figure out what certifications are needed for specific projects. Some of the will join us for the upcoming trainings, which can be found by visiting www.sba.gov and clicking on Local Assistance on the top bar and then entering your ZIP code. Then find your SBA district office website — upcoming events will be listed there.
The SBA is committed to helping small businesses in our region be in position to win bids on new BIL projects, and federal contracts as well, so we can all “Buy American.”
