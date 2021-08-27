The disease burden of mental health and substance-use disorders is higher than any other medical condition, including cancer and heart disease, according to the World Health Organization.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, one in five U.S. adults reported a mental health or substance-use diagnosis. In the last 18 months, the number has increased by nearly 11%. School-aged children are also experiencing worsened or new mental health symptoms at an increased rate of 20%. Additionally, deaths due to drug overdose have increased three-fold, primarily due to opioid use, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
These increases come at a time when treatment resources are already strained. Among adults experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression during the pandemic, more than 24% report lack of timely access to mental health treatment, and the need for treatment is expected to continue to rise as the number of psychiatrists continue to decrease.
What needs to happen?
Congress needs to appropriately fund and expand the pipeline of primary care physicians and psychiatrists who practice in underserved communities and the 30 million patients they serve by passing the Doctors of Community Act. Addressing provider shortages in medically underserved and rural communities will ensure millions of Americans have access to physicians and psychiatrists where we live, work and play.
Sixty percent of practicing psychiatrists are over age 55, making them one of the oldest and closest to retirement of all medical specialties. It takes more than 10 years for a psychiatrist to complete their required education and training. To accommodate the large numbers of retiring psychiatrists, we would need to significantly increase the number of graduating physicians.
According to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, while the number of new psychiatrists emerging from residency programs has increased somewhat recently, we will still be short by 6,090 to 15,600 psychiatrists by 2025. It is further projected that by 2033, the shortage will be closer to 18,000 to 21,000. There is concern that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these projections will significantly increase due to burnout leading to early retirement. Emerging variants, long COVID-19 pandemic conditions, a system that can’t meet the existing need and an aging population of providers threaten to push our mental health care system to its limit.
What do we do to fix this issue?
Mental health and substance-use treatment must become a key policy issue at the national and state level. Immediate and robust action is necessary to recruit, train and employ the next generation of psychiatrists.
The Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education program, administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration, supports the training of primary care physicians, including psychiatrists, through annual funding authorized and appropriated by Congress. The THCGME program serves vulnerable populations by training psychiatry and primary care residents in community-based settings, with the majority of THCGME training sites in medically underserved areas.
As the pandemic continues to disproportionately burden our communities, increasing the number of primary care providers and psychiatrists and enhancing access to their care will be critical to better health outcomes in underserved communities. Similar graduate medical education programs in large health care systems, funded by Medicare, already have permanently authorized funding streams. Parity for THCGME programs supplements physician training and enhances care for communities with the greatest need.
In academic year 2020-2021, the THCGME program, with strong bipartisan support, fostered the training of 769 residents in 60 residency programs across 25 states. The THCGME Program is a critical pipeline that not only trains needed health care providers but also brings them to communities of color, tribal communities, rural communities and so many other underserved areas.
Congress is considering new legislation aimed at boosting funding for medical education with a goal of tackling a shortage of primary care doctors and psychiatrists in underserved areas. The DOC Act permanently extends funding for the THCGME program and expands the number of residency programs. The goal of the legislation is to fund an additional 100 new medical education programs across the country and create roughly 1,600 new resident and physician positions, a major expansion of the program.
The DOC Act ensures each state will have at least one teaching health center and will grow the number of residents in training from 769 to more than 3,000 by the time the program is fully implemented. Permanent, dedicated funding would provide stability to teaching health centers, strengthen continuity of care in underserved communities and increase the number of graduating physicians interested in training in under-served communities.
How will this affect our local community?
Ozark Center is currently the only psychiatry THCGME program in Missouri, but additional funding could result in an additional THCGME residency program for our state. Ozark Center’s THCGME Psychiatry Residency Program will be able to increase its resident positions from 12 to 16 and enjoy a superior matching experience because of funding continuity. This increase in graduating psychiatrists enhances the opportunity to increase the number of psychiatrists serving our communities, improving health and quality of life in our area.
