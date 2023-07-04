I am a proud American by choice. Born in India, I came to the United States for college. But on a single fateful day, my education went beyond books, lectures and tests — and I fell in love with America.
That fateful day was Sept. 11, 2001, an indelible date of horror and heroism. I had arrived in the United States exactly one month earlier on my first airplane ride, 14 hours nonstop from New Delhi to Chicago. Then I made my second flight into St. Louis, where I boarded a van for Cape Girardeau and classes at Southeast Missouri State University.
When hijacked jets struck the Twin Towers, we all watched in shock and disbelief. We could not know it would be the worst act of terrorism in U.S. history. But as the breadth of the disaster became clear, my real education in America began.
I watched in awe as Americans of all backgrounds came together. And when I saw the image of three firefighters raising a borrowed American flag on a makeshift pole in the rubble of Ground Zero, it stirred me deeply. I fell in love with America.
It took me 16 years to achieve my dream of American citizenship, but I did it the right way, the legal way. I arrived in America with $300 in my pocket and two suitcases, but in this country, the sky is the limit if you work hard, set a goal and get an education. It wasn’t easy, but nothing worthwhile comes easy, as we learn from our history.
I am privileged to have an office in the Missouri State Capitol, in a city named for a founding father, and there are reminders of America’s ideals just outside my window. The Missouri Veterans Memorial pays tribute to those who fought and died protecting our freedom.
The wide Missouri River runs past the Capitol, the same waterway explored by Lewis and Clark in America’s westward expansion. Flying high over this scene is the American flag, and that brings me to our celebration of Independence Day.
Whether you are native-born or a naturalized citizen, we all love the flag. It is so much a part of our American scene year-round, we may not think very much about Old Glory. But for trampled, yearning populations suffering under dictatorships, for those seeking to escape religious and human-rights persecution, the flag is the global symbol of freedom.
My American journey, like those of so many generations who are legal citizens by choice, is proof that you can reach the stars under the Stars and Stripes. But freedom is not free. Generations of Americans have sacrificed everything to protect our ideals of liberty.
This July 4th, as we proudly fly the flag, I pray you share my gratitude for our freedom, as “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.