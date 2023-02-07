Most of us want what is best for our children, families, community and country. Not surprisingly, we want problems related to education solved. And why not? Many believe that if educators would simply improve training, curriculum and test prep, all would be well. However, there is a less costly and more effective way to significantly boost education and test scores in short order.
One of the most direct correlations to student success is attendance. We may have the best educators and curriculum, but if a student is not in their seat during instruction, they are not learning. Unfortunately, empty-seat syndrome is causing a number of serious problems including shotgun holes in student learning, downward pressure on grades, reduced graduation rates, and cutbacks in student resources. One must also consider the mischief unsupervised students may be engaged in.
Empty-seat syndrome impacts are broad. The absent student loses instruction. Group activities suffer due to the absentee’s lack of participation. An entire class may suffer when the absentee was supposed to be part of a class project or presentation. Teachers are especially impaired. Educators design lesson plans with full student participation in mind. Every weekday, they prepare themselves physically and mentally and enter the classroom to give everything they have to aid student success. It is disheartening when a fully prepared educator looks out and sees empty seats. Entire schools suffer because of unfavorable data, mediocre graduation rates, and deteriorating public confidence and state support. The domino effect continues at the district level as shaky public confidence leads to families wanting to leave the district. According to recent data, the absentee rate for Joplin High School seniors is approaching 25%.
There are any number of reasons — or excuses — why a student is not in class, some legitimate, some questionable, and many completely without merit. Obviously, if a student is seriously ill, contagious or attending a funeral, we would not expect them in class. Yet this represents only a small percentage of empty seats.
Empty-seat syndrome can be divided into two categories: in-school absenteeism, and out-of-school absenteeism.
Joplin School District administrators are working to reduce in-school absenteeism. Many of our buildings are also doing what they can, establishing activities and schedules that are an incentive for attendance. Unfortunately, such efforts only go as far as parents will allow. Therefore, we must ask for support, and there are a number of ways in which community members can help.
First, parents, guardians and students who have begun to accept the notion that school is somehow optional have been engaging in wishful thinking. The fact is, every time a student is not in their seat, that student is failing to learn something, maybe something critical. If there is no serious reason to keep a student out of school, we all need to ensure that they are not denied any portion of their education.
Student comfort level and mental health is another consideration. We are only beginning to understand the negative consequences of adolescent mass social media, texting, bullying and sexting. Many schools have become a vortex of nonstop student communication and comment. If a student is feeling uncomfortable, overwhelmed, targeted or bullied, parents should seek immediate help and resolution. We should also support a return to the practice of uninterrupted learning by restricting students’ access to constant, unlimited and unregulated cellphone communication during school.
Another consideration is student employment. Work is admirable, and in some instances, necessary. However, while there are few state laws restricting student employment, some binding agreement between the district and local employers should be established to free students from excessive and/or late hours. There is no reason local managers cannot place a high school student’s education first, and schedule hours accordingly. Stakeholders should discuss reasonable guidelines then establish school-day work limits as soon as possible.
I implore parents and health officials to better realize the problem of empty-seat syndrome and the importance of school attendance. Too often, students miss large chunks of the day, sometimes entire days, due to routine medical or dental appointments.
There was a time when parents directed receptionists to schedule appointments after school, on nonschool days, or at the very least, when the impact would be most negligible. Outside of critical appointments, there is no reason receptionists cannot work out appointments with optimum school attendance in mind.
The problem of empty-seat syndrome is multifaceted; each of us should play a role in keeping students where the learning is going on.
