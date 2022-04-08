We have all seen the horrific events happening in Ukraine. Innocent families have fled, escaping from an evil war. So many of them need a new chance for peaceful lives.
Where better to start than Kansas?
Kansas and Ukraine have plenty of similarities. Ukraine is known as the “breadbasket of Europe.” Its flag symbolizes fields of wheat and an open sky. Its national flower is the sunflower. They are fierce people who are willing to work hard for democracy. Kansas would fit them like a glove, and we would be blessed to have them.
Welcoming people in need is one of the highest callings we have. In the Bible, Hebrews 13:1 reminds us: “Do not forget to entertain strangers, for by so doing some have unwittingly entertained angels.”
In the Torah, Leviticus 19:34 states: “The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as one of your citizens; you shall love them as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.”
The Quran at 16:41 reads: “As for those who have forsaken their homes for the sake of Allah after enduring persecution, we shall certainly grant them a good abode in this world.”
Kansas can live up to these values while giving ourselves a needed boost. At a time when many Kansan rural areas have lost population and even some of our larger communities have stagnated, new people would be worth their weight in gold.
Ukrainians believe in democracy. They have shown massive amounts of hard work and ingenuity to escape a war zone. They have the grace and the grit to jump start local Kansas economies, invigorate populations and reverse a drain of young people from our state.
Imagine being Ukrainian. Using your family tractor to pull away tanks.
Apologizing to a reporter over the phone because the bombing makes it difficult to hear.
Sitting in your home and deciding whether to abandon it forever.
Teaching neighbors how to make Molotov cocktails.
Wondering whether you would ever see family members again.
Knowing that some family you never would hug again.
There are moments of history when we are called to stand up for what’s right. This is our chance to do just that. We can be the kind of place that welcomes democracy-loving, hardworking, and imaginative people. Not only is it the right thing to do, but Kansas can benefit from families who fight for peace in ways that we hope to never experience ourselves. While Ukrainians are an obvious example, there are others too. Innocent Russian people under an unforgiving government, persecuted religious minorities like the Uyghurs and Rohingya, locals who supported American troops against the Taliban and the Islamic State group (thousands of Afghans are still living in temporary housing), and many more.
Around the world, there is a struggle, a contest between ideologies. On one side is a white-knuckled grip on power built on paranoia and lies, a few oligarchs playing with average people’s lives like poker chips.
On the other side are basic values of democracy and self-determination and the idea that success can come from any of us. This society is not centered on a few elite members, but built hand-in-hand with many servants of the people.
So often it is hard to know how to respond to such tragic situations. But here and now we can stand up for families who are searching for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — just by welcoming a few new neighbors. There’s no time to waste.
Find your state representatives and your members of Congress to tell them that you want these proud families to build peaceful lives right in Kansas.
