I’m sitting here today and monitoring my friend’s 90-year-old mother’s progress at one of the local hospitals. She tested positive for COVID-19 and went to the hospital early this morning and was still waiting at 7 p.m. If only there was a solution.
I understand that hospitals have eliminated unnecessary personnel, and staff and nurses who are there are being overworked and are nearly at their breaking point.
I understand that a hospital benefits greatly financially from elective surgeries. In my utopian COVID-19 world, the two hospitals in Joplin would pull resources to erect a new building, or rent one, for COVID-19 patients only, like the tuberculosis sanatoriums of the past, only for COVID-19 patients. All those testing positive and in need of hospitalization would remain there, people testing positive could receive an exam and treatment and be sent home if the symptoms are lesser. But it would remove all the COVID-19 patients from the individual hospital allowing for all other emergency and non-emergency treatment of our community. No more floors of COVID-19, but a separate free-standing facility. Profits could be shared, nurses and staff could be offered higher wages for their work in such an infectious environment. Hospitals could continue with elective surgeries or avail themselves of ambulatory surgical centers.
The strain and drain on all resources could be partially alleviated and focused on one particular place. This is just an idea that will never be entertained. I’m not trying to marginalize or in any way discriminate against those with COVID-19; I’m simply trying to provide a place where their needs are the focal concern, while the people at the two major hospitals can focus their concerns on regular healthcare.
It just seems unimaginable to sit and wait for care for so many hours. I’m looking for answers and praying this ends soon.
Margaret Lundien-Skinner
Webb City
