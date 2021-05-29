In voting for Josh Hawley for U.S. senator, I did not anticipate that I would be voting for a person who would essentially provide fodder for people who would attack the U.S. Capitol, and then pretend that nothing significant happened on Jan. 6 as a mob attempted to essentially overturn democracy. It happened before our very eyes.
Nor did I think it would be a vote of support for a person — the only person in the U.S. Senate — who would vote against the protection of Asian Americans by not supporting the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.
His vote reflects the same thinking as that of Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado's Lauren Boebert. I know there is always the drive for publicity by politicians, but seeking publicity by trying to build an image of extremism should not be Hawley’s objective.
Ralph Williams
Joplin
