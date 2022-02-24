In Geoff Caldwell's column (Globe, Feb. 19) he wrote near the end, "To do that requires Biden to put country above party."
I believe that message should be directed to the majority of both parties.
Of course, to represent the people of this country and to act on your conscience makes you a pariah within your own party. On the left,m Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, and on the right, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Say it loud, in your best Vince McMahon impression, like it was on the card for a wrestling match.
These folks, right or wrong made decisions that went against the leadership of their parties and for that they have taken heat from their party peers and the press.
I have to wonder if you got just these four conscientious politicians together to solve some of our problems, would they come up with moderate, workable solutions? I have to think yes, because the obstructionism of the last few years hasn't fixed much.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kansas
