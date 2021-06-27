I love tabouli, although I haven’t had it in a couple of years. When I read Amanda Stone’s column (Globe, June 16), I was intrigued.
First of all, I didn’t know what quinoa was and certainly not how to pronounce it. But I Googled it, saw brown rice could be a substitute and, in an effort to eat more healthy, set out to make my own Mediterranean salad, taking a lesson from her that you use what you have in the fridge, like lime instead of lemon and romaine instead of kale.
Since my first giant salad, which I gobbled up, I bought cucumbers to add to the tomatoes, green olives and onions. She’s right: Most anything you love will go in a salad.
Veda Boyd Jones Joplin
