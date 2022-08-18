Recently, the Biden administration has made every effort to avoid the “R” word, pointing toward the very low reported unemployment rates in the U.S. as a significant reason as to why we cannot possibly be in a recession.
We all experience daily the lack of staffing and associated customer services at many of our favorite businesses. So we know that labor availability is a real problem.
If one bothers to look below the surface, figures lie and liars figure.
The current workforce participation rate is 62.1%. This means that 62 out of 100 Americans are either employed or are actively looking for work. This number was 60.2% at the very beginning of the pandemic in April 2020, so we have made progress, right?
Nothing could be further from the truth. In early 2020, and just prior to the pandemic, the rate stood at 63.4%. Twenty years prior to that, the rate was 66.5%, and has been dropping consistently among all of the major racial demographic groups, white, Black, Asian and even slightly among the Hispanic population.
The workforce participation rate becomes the numerator in the calculation to compute our unemployment levels, so as that drops, it makes the percentage of unemployed look smaller.
I understand this can be a little convoluted to explain, and I’ve likely not done a very good job of trying to do so.
Suffice it to say that we likely have at least three scenarios going on that impact workforce participation:
1. We have collectively lost our work ethic.
2. Boomers are leaving the workforce in numbers that far outpace their younger replacements.
3. Government payments to citizens have increased, supplanting job income.
The largest single impact that we can have on the workforce participation rate is for our government to incentivize work through incentives for growth among industries.
Of course, a good old-fashioned recession can also produce an overabundance of labor.
Perry Davis
Carthage
