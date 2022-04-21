I believe that citizens of the United States should be required to vote in elections. We have some Australian friends who are very happy with voting requirements in their country and very curious why we don’t have them in the U.S.
Overall voter turnout in Australia is around 85% of all eligible voters. Only 67% of eligible American voters participated in the 2020 election (which was the highest rate in over a century).
Australians are induced to vote by both sticks and carrots. They can be fined up to nearly $80 if they don’t vote. (They can cast a blank or defaced ballot but must turn in a ballot.) Election Day is always a Saturday, polling places operate efficiently and the mail-in ballot system works well too. Many places have a tradition of a community barbecue that includes eating what locals affectionately call “democracy sausages.”
It seems to work for the Australians. I believe it would work here in the U.S. to encourage (almost) all Americans to participate in one of the fundamentals of democracy.
Bret B. Baker
Grove, Okla.
