In regard to losing American Airlines, with them gone from our area there is no longer an efficient way to travel south or southeast from Joplin.
Who wants to go to Chicago in December to visit their children in Florida? The chance of getting stranded in Chicago because of bad weather makes this not an option.
Also, the new carrier doesn’t service the city/large college town I travel to, so renting a car and driving for two hours after landing will be needed.
It looks like I will be using Tulsa or Springfield for the six to eight trips a year that we fly to Florida, as well as other flights to the west.
Just not a fan of the decision.
Pat Murray
Carl Junction
