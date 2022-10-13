The two opinion writers, Stephen Moore and Robert Reich (Globe, Oct. 12), got me to thinking about our federal budget and taxing the rich.
Moore is a conservative, who thinks that we should get to keep and spend more of our money, while Reich is a leftist and wants to tax the wealthy out of existence.
I am inclined to think Moore is right, as the government takes too much of our money now, and taking and spending more is not the answer. Let’s examine the budget this year, which is an more than $5 trillion.
Five trillion is written 5,000,000,000,000. That means the government is spending $13.7 billion dollars a day, or about $570 million an hour. This is a number that the mind has a hard time dealing with, as we mortals deal with small amounts.
Just think, every second, of every day, the feds are spending more than $158,000.
The problem with this massive spending is simply this: They are not bringing in enough dough in taxes, so our national debt soars every year and now tops $31 trillion. This brings me to Reich and others who want to tax the rich to pay for their pet programs. Let’s examine this concept, by using the top 10 wealthiest men in America.
The top ten have a combined net worth of $1.2 trillion. Let’s take every single dollars away from them, and spend it on federal programs. That is not even one-quarter of one year’s budget, and it would last 89 days. Now they are broke, their businesses are gone, so what do the leftists do for next year? They could always come after those lower down until they bankrupt them, and then America will be like Russia, Cuba, etc.
Wait, the left says they do not want to bankrupt the wealthy, only make them pay their fair share, so they have an alternate plan, and that is a 15% surcharge to do business. How does that play out? Fifteen percent of $1.2 trillion equals about $180 billion. The feds would burn through that in days, and then would have to tax you more to make up the difference.
America must get its financial house in order, or the debt will sink us to third-world status. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, every dollar we borrow to fund our government is costing us more. Eventually, the interest on the debt will crowd out all discretionary programs, and many will suffer because of the short-sightedness of our politicians. We must elect those that have a strong financial background in order to right the ship of state.
Roy Winans Joplin
