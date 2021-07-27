The Washington Post (July 24) published a lengthy article to explain how the new U.S. attorney general, Merrick Garland, is executing his duties and responsibilities in that federal office. If anyone cares to see what it looks like to administer the rule of law, as opposed to the rule of politics, you might check out that article.
For the past five or so years, I have written about the shape of American politics and have used the idea of an author whose name I cannot recall. American politics, perhaps since 9/11 but certainly since 2009, has taken the shape of a dumbbell, all the weight on each end and only a slender bar holding the two ends together, the center between the two extremes.
That is exactly what Garland is attempting to do — avoid political polarization and stick strictly to the rule of law by using long-accepted norms, procedures, etc. The evidence of that approach is that his actions and decisions thus far have angered the extremes on each end in the never-ending political views of how justice should be served.
After the upheaval of the Napoleonic Wars, Carl von Clausewitz observed: “War is politics by other means.” I have yet to read: “Law enforcement is politics by other means.”
That certainly contradicts the image of “blind justice” depicted by Lady Justice, but she remains a worthy goal, to say the least. Thinking Americans should agree that the blindfold is intended to keep politics out of justice, I hope.
Of all the appointments made by President Joe Biden in forming his new administration, I applaud Garland for attempting to do what the article describes in the decisions made over the last six months. If he continues to run the U.S. Justice Department in such a manner, both extremes will be infuriated, but I, for one, applaud how the center is trying hard to exert more and more control of American politics under the leadership of Garland.
Anson Burlingame
Joplin
