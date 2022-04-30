David Turner (Globe, April 26) is certainly entitled to share his own, or perhaps more to the point, Vladimir Putin’s views on the Ukraine war, but he is not, in the words of Daniel Patrick Moynihan, entitled to his own facts. In particular, he draws a couple of false comparisons between that war and our Civil War.
1. Although the results of the Civil War settled the issue of whether a state could secede, I will concede that in 1861, the text of our 1787 Constitution allowed Southern leaders to make a case for it. In contrast, the Soviet Constitution of 1922 and its subsequent versions left no doubt. Unlike our Constitution, the text explicitly allowed the constituent republics the right to withdraw from the Union. That is a crucial difference between Ukraine’s actions in December 1991 and those of South Carolina and other slave states in 1860-1861.
2. If the United States had ever recognized the right of the Southern states to form their own nation, then President Lincoln’s actions in 1861-1865 would have been a war of aggression. However, in December 1991, Russia DID recognize Ukraine and the other former Soviet republics as independent nations. And in 1994, when Ukraine agreed to surrender its nuclear arsenal, Russia, along with the United States and Great Britain, pledged “to respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine.”
It's precisely for these reasons that I think Turner misrepresents the facts when he says “Putin is doing the same thing Lincoln did.”
I also disagree that the Ukraine war has nothing to do with us. Certainly, at this point, it’s not worth risking an all-out war with Russia, which could easily turn into a nuclear conflict that could have no winners.
On the other hand, is it really none of our business if Russia were to try to take over not just Ukraine but also, as Putin has more than hinted, some of its other neighbors? Can any nation be safe in a world where there are no consequences for launching unprovoked wars of aggression and for failing to respect the independence of a sovereign state? Can any nation, even our powerful one, be safe when our allies and our adversaries doubt our willingness to honor our commitments?
Eighty years ago, the United States learned the terrible costs of such misguided policies. While I have questioned some of President Biden’s policies, in this case I think that his response to Russian aggression involves our vital interests.
Paul Teverow
Joplin
