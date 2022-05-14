Rich Lowry (Globe, May 9) said that the U.S. Supreme Court should have heeded Justice Antonin Scalia’s warning that the Court should not be involved in abortion rights and leave this deeply passionate issue to legislatures.
Steven Roberts, in the adjoining opinion piece, explains why this issue should be decided by the Supreme Court rather than by legislatures.
Abortion is a very emotional issue, but poll after poll shows that there is broad consensus that Americans who want abortion to be legal but with restrictions. That is exactly what the Roe and Casey court decisions provide.
On the other hand, turning this issue over to legislatures in this political environment will ensure that the decisions reached will be driven by the extremes on both sides. It won’t be sustainable, inflaming divisiveness.
Not only will there be a patchwork of different rights for women, but the rights would be likely changed every time legislative control changes at both state and federal levels.
I am terribly distressed that we appear to be on the wrong path.
Bret Baker
Grove, Oklahoma
