I’m so saddened when I think of all that has happened in the last couple of years. I’ve always felt so lucky to live in America, where we had the right to choose what we felt was right for us. In the last couple of years I’ve watched us slowly lose our freedoms.
I never thought I’d see Americans so freely relinquish those freedoms — to allow the government to tell them they cannot visit their elderly relatives in their final days, that they cannot go to others’ homes to celebrate holidays, that they cannot leave their homes, and that people must wear a mask.
Now the government is mandating that every American must get their vaccine or they will have their livelihoods taken away from them.
Americans are allowing the government to take control of their lives, their incomes, their freedoms and their bodies. Why aren’t more Americans outraged at these controls over their freedoms? Is life in bondage worth living? Look at all the people coming to America to escape the bondage they have been living in.
These restrictions are only the start of what will come. History tells us how bad it can get. It’s time to wake up, stand up and fight for our freedoms because soon it could be too late.
Tami Allen Galena, Kan.
