There is no such thing as a God-given or constitutional right for anyone of any age to own a military assault rifle, whose only purpose is for killing as many people as fast as possible on the battlefield. We have no such right.
Yes, the Second Amendment gives us the “right to bear arms," (as part of a militia, it states). With no standing army after the Revolution, the founders wanted a ready militia if and when needed, but never foresaw the weapons to come. No one needs an AR-15 or any other military-style high-powered weapon with large-capacity magazines for any purpose.
I have no problem with those who want a proper handgun for household protection, provided they have been trained in how to use it in emergency situations. Hunters are entitled to the proper rifle to hunt deer. But there is no justification for anyone owning anything more, and we are the only civilized country that allows it.
How many more children have to die, how many people of color or of a different religious persuasion have to be massacred before something is done? The assault weapons ban that was allowed to expire should be reinstated; deep background checks instituted anywhere a gun is sold, programs instituted to intercept people who threaten mayhem before they can carry it out. All kinds of things can be done that will not interfere with reasonable rights.
A way must be found to curtail not just mass shootings, but the rash of gun violence that erupts in the streets of many cities on a daily basis. And it must be done on a national level; a checkboard of state laws would only compound and confuse the problem.
I call on our elected officials to stop just sending “thought and prayers” and take action to limit the violence. Stop saying, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” or “Mental health is the problem.” Or worst of all, “All teachers should have guns in the classroom.”
Should we also arm preachers and grocery store clerks? Turning our schools and churches and grocery stores and night clubs into armed fortresses is not the answer.
The vast majority of people in this country want background checks and reasonable gun controls. Students get it. On Thursday, they left their classes by the thousands to protest the lack of action on this front. We don’t need any more patriotic and religious hypocrisy from those who pretend to govern. If they refuse act, vote them out.
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
