For any of you who have DirecTV (now AT&T) and who enjoy watching One America News channel and who haven’t heard yet, you need to be aware that its contract with One America News expires in April.
When it expires, DirecTV is not going to renew the contract. No negotiations, nothing. DirecTV is going to simply cancel OAN.
OAN is one of two 24/7 news channels that leans to the right. There are many 24/7 news channels that lean to the left.
If this action by DirecTV angers you as much it angers me, then now is the time for action.
I strongly urge anyone who has DirecTV and wants them to keep OAN on their lineup to call their Customer Loyalty Department at 866-595-1331 and let them know you want One America News to remain on their lineup, and that if they cancel OAN you will cancel DirecTV and take your business elsewhere.
It’s time for us to stand together and let them know loudly that we have had enough.
Tami Allen
Galena, Kan.
