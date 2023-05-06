I owe state Sen. Jill Carter an apology.
In my recent Globe column (Globe, April 29), I implied that racist motives were behind her proposed changes for voter approval of amendments to the Missouri Constitution. In fact, she said nothing of the sort.
I remain opposed to deciding important state issues through “concurrent majorities” because I see no good reason for giving any Missouri voters an influence beyond their numbers. I also think that Carter’s proposal, whatever the intent behind it, would in effect make the votes and opinions of Missouri’s racially diverse urban communities matter less than those of their white rural counterparts.
But I should have confined my comments to what she actually said. In recent years, unsubstantiated allegations about people whose views we oppose have cheapened political discourse in America. I regret how my poor judgement contributed to this political polarization.
Paul Teverow
Joplin
