Looking at the back and forth in the Globe over the decision by the Cassville Board to Education to bring back corporal punishment, I couldn’t help but remember what it was like when I was in grade school.
I started the first grade in 1950 at Lanagan. The first through third grade teacher was Irene Brady. My fourth grade teacher was Minnie Sherman, my fifth grade teacher was Mary Ware (the best of the bunch; we went to church together) and my sixth grade teacher was Rosella Stoutsenburger.
All of these teachers used the “board of education” when it was necessary. Mrs Sherman summed it up the best. You apply the board of education to the back side until the head gets the message. Over the years, I have tried to keep up with the kids I went to school with back then and I have never heard of one of them getting in trouble. One of the reasons might be that if we got in trouble at school, we got in trouble at home.
Parents don’t teach responsibility at home. We no long have the draft so the armed forces can teach responsibility, and governments don’t hold people responsible, so it doesn’t get done. Go ahead, Cassville.
Bill Talley Carthage
