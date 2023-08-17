Thank you for the recent coverage devoted to Alzheimer’s, dementia and the impending “silver tsunami.” I couldn’t agree more with the closing statement about taking advantage of this critical window of opportunity.
There are an estimated 120,000 individuals in Missouri living with Alzheimer’s and more than 200,000 friends and family serving as (unpaid) caregivers. There were an estimated 75,960 home health and personal care aids in Missouri in 2020, according to the Alzheimer’s Association most recent Facts and Figures report, with a 13% increase needed by 2030. The long-term care field is already struggling to fill existing direct care positions. These professionals are not only providing direct care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia, they are vital in supporting family caregivers, particularly for those providing in-home care.
Most states, including Missouri, will have to nearly triple the number of geriatricians to effectively care for those 65 and older who are projected to have Alzheimer’s dementia in 2050. In 2021, there were only 91 geriatricians working in the state.
Missouri, fortunately, is looking to do something about it. The Alzheimer’s Association partnered with the Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force last fall for a series of town halls across the state. Comments from those forums were compiled into a series of priorities and recommendations for the Legislature. This included establishing and funding a full-time state agency position to coordinate the state’s response to dementia, as mentioned in the editorial.
We appreciate the spotlight The Joplin Globe is putting on Alzheimer’s and dementia and encourage anyone needing care and support to reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association via our 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.
Sarah Lovegreen
Alzheimer’s Association
Greater Missouri Vice president of programs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.