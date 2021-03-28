The average American is more likely to be killed by homicide than a police officer. Policing doesn't even make the top 10 most dangerous American jobs; in fact, it is twice as dangerous to be a truck driver in America than a policeman.
Law enforcement officers carry a gun (along with an average of 50-plus rounds of ammo), stun guns and clubs on their person, yet we are more likely to be killed than they are.
Our world is a little nuts, but allowing Americans to arm themselves in most situations legally seems logical to me. An armed cop 15 minutes away could cost you your life while you wait.
Don Adams
Nevada
