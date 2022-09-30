Just read your questions to the candidates.
Thank you for sharing this information with the voters/ It’s needed. I know you will be asking other questions.
There is one question that it is imperative be answered: Who won the last presidential election?
One of these candidates knocked on my door awhile ago and when I asked that question the response I got was “Trump.” Do we really want or deserve a U.S. representative who will not accept the results of an election?
Larry Walker
Joplin
