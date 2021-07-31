I was so happy to read that our Missouri Supreme Court stopped our Missouri Legislature and governor from disenfranchising 1,263,776 Missouri voters who voted to amend the Missouri Constitution and expand Medicaid.
Our governor and Legislature thought they were above the law and knew what was best for the people of Missouri. The Legislature tried to do the same thing to Missouri voters that U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley tried to do to Pennsylvania voters — disenfranchise them. The difference being that they were much more overt in taking away Missouri voters right to have their votes counted.
They seem to think that their constituents are incapable of governing themselves and Missouri voters, like children, need the Legislature to think for them.
James P. Gann
Pineville
