After this recent drama in the banking world, I saw a clip of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy walking among others and answering a question about Silicon Valley Bank.
His response was more of an inquiry into what the area regulators were doing to allow this failure to happen. He went on to say that he didn't think more regulation was necessary. I had to agree with that concept. The market itself should punish those who don't play by the rules. But then I realized the consequences for breaking the rules often evaporate.
Somehow, McCarthy suggests this bank failure was the fault of the regulator and not incompetence or greed, or just a simple refusal to acknowledge their bank was in trouble. The president of the bank knew February was a good time to sell a $3.6 million interest in his own bank.
The story I hear is that poor investment decisions by the bank led them to take a $1.8 million loss on some assets. This spooked a couple of venture capitalist companies that had money deposited. They began moving their funds and advising their clients to do the same "in case there was a bank run" — a self-fulfilling prophecy.
The thoughts are that the assets of the bank exceed their obligations but the liquidity issue is what caused the collapse.
There are safeguards in the system to protect depositors up to $250,000. We are familiar with the FDIC promise that the banks make and pay a premium for in their marketing materials. When the dust settled all SVB depositors were safe in their full amounts and the funds were available Monday morning. Most of those deposits were not covered by the FDIC insurance, no premium had been paid to insure them and yet somehow we are told that the taxpayer wouldn't incur the costs.
Many will remember the banking crisis of 2008, yet the only victim of that mess was Lehman Brothers. All others were kept whole and no one went to jail. The cost of that one was $498 billion for the taxpayer. In 2008, the gains were privatized but the losses were socialized. And the higher you were in food chain the better off you were. I don't remember hearing about thousands of executives struggling to pay rent.
Sheila Bair, the former head of the FDIC, is critical of the bailouts given past and present, and the fact that those institutions that fail are not bankrupted and the individuals in leadership are not held accountable. I don't believe we have seen the end of the current financial wreck. I would just like to see, for once, that the ones driving us into the ditch actually incur the consequences for their decisions.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kansas
