Hackers are at work and doing a good job impersonating Microsoft. They lock up your screen with dire warnings not to delete anything but to call the number on the screen. It’s a scam and they are good at it— almost had me convinced they were legitimate.
They go through several actions that come up on screen and appear to be working on the problem. Then they ask if you have any credit cards starting with a certain number, then tell you that charges have been made to a card beginning with that number with your name. They cleverly don’t ask for the card number but do ask for the number on the back of your card to report problems — then they tell you they will set up a secure line for you to call your card directly to report the problem because all your phones have also been compromised. Problem is the “secure number” is just another one of theirs and that’s when they ask for the card number.
They claim it’s the Russians doing it.
I think they were able to get into my computer when I was scanning through weather forecasts. A site has ads in between the individual days. I was in a hurry and may have drug the mouse across one of those ads as I was scrolling down through the individual days.
In any case, if a screen pops up using the Microsoft logo and warns that trying to close the screen would damage your computer, go ahead and shut your computer down, reboot and then run System Restore to the previous day.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
