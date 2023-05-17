Thank you to the Globe for the fairly recent addition of columnist John Stossel to the opinion page. Last Friday's column about the coming of Central Bank Digital Currency from our government should be a loud wake-up call to us all. He quotes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warning, "This is a wolf in wolf's clothing." It is a sure and disastrous measure to exert unwanted government control on our citizens.
If you favor the freedoms you have now, and don't want more government restrictions on every area of life, you had best become educated on this latest effort to control your life and restrict your freedom. DeSantis claims. and I fully believe, they plan to cast an ever wider eye on everything we do. He points out how this action would monitor everything you do, the energy you use, like filling up your big gasoline consuming Ford F150 pickup. What does it take to fill it up? Maybe 30 to 40 gallons? No. That could impact "climate change." You only get 10 gallons this week. You like to invest your hard-earned money? The petroleum industry is a solid investment. They could monitor how you invest and squash what you can invest in. They have already squashed that industry's ability to grow and keep up with demand. You want a new deer rifle for the coming season. With CBDC they can and might limit your freedom, to make that purchase.
Our freedom is at stake. Be in touch with your elected representatives to take action to stop this illegal power grab. Write, phone or email your senators and representatives in Congress. We must stop this!
We must wake up now and take action to preserve current freedoms, and we must intelligently search for new leadership in Washington in the 2024 election. And it need not be Donald Trump. Read the GLOBE columnists, like Rich Lowry, read the National Review where he serves as editor. Read Geoff Caldwell. They will tell you the truth about Biden and Trump. Be thinking who might be the next national leader in the mold of a Harry Truman. That would be hard shoes to fill, but someone must step up and try to do it.
Don Eiken
Carthage
