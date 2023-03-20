President Joe Biden says he will issue an executive order on firearms. He is not supposed to be a dictator, even though he is acting like one.
He wants to ban what he calls “assault weapons.” The AR-15 as sold to the public is not an assault weapon. Fully automatic weapons fall under this title. Perhaps he should look at the 1939 Supreme Court ruling in the United States v. Miller. Firearms that have militia use are protected.
He further wants to make it legal to sue the firearms manufacturers that sell a legal product. If that is OK, I propose allowing citizens to sue politicians for bad laws that they pass. Because inflation has skyrocketed under Biden, let’s all file a class-action suit against him for his policies.
Because much of the crime being committed is being committed by people out on parole or on suspended sentences, let’s sue liberal judges. After all, soft judges make hardened criminals.
One other thing on firearms — George Mason said the most effective way to enslave people is to disarm them. Thomas Jeffferson said the people need to retain the firearms as a last resort to defend themselves from tyranny.
Beware of people wanting to disarm law-abiding citizens.
Bill Talley
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.