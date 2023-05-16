Article 4, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution: "The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence."
Our system government was designed by the founders to give ultimate determination to the states (and therefore the people). Our Democrat friends have been attacking this for generations, but we are now seeing the fruits of their labors with the purposeful actions of the Biden Administration to throw wide open our borders for anyone to enter.
So … if our Constitution is to be taken seriously it would appear that the full weight of the federal government ought be thrown into the fight to secure from invasion those states contiguous with our southern border. It seems to me not to do so is a violation of our Constitution, which the president swears to uphold in the oath he takes upon assuming office. Failure to do so is an impeachable offense.
Our elected representatives should take up this cause immediately.
Perry Davis
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.