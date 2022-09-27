Recently, Joe Biden and other Democrats have been calling the Republicans extremists, claiming they are a threat to our democracy.
In my book, it is the other way around. They want to eliminate the filibuster so they can ram their agenda through with 50 votes, plus the vice president's. The purpose of the filibuster was to get the Senate to compromise and pass laws that would be accepted by the majority.
They want to eliminate the Electoral College, which was another attempt by the Founding Fathers to get the Constitution passed. The small states feared being dominated by a few large states.
If the Supreme Court issues a ruling that they don't like they want to expand the court.
This brings me to another point: Who is protesting for the right to kill our unborn children? It is the Democrats. That is extreme. No matter how you cut it, life begins at conception. No conception, no baby; conception, a baby.
The Democrats need to stop name calling and behave like adults. Remember the old saying, "People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones."
Their house is made of glass and hopefully it will come crashing down in November.
Bill Talley
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.