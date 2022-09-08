Another day, another flood of crocodile tears from Republican politicians. Today it’s about President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. Let’s be clear about what this program is: When the government reduces the amount of money you owe to them, it is, for all intents and purposes, a tax cut.
Knowing that, you would think Republicans would be falling over themselves to support it. So why aren’t they? Because this tax cut goes to the wrong people. This plan focuses on working class Americans, including many people of color. That just won’t do for today’s conservatives. If big corporations and billionaires are left out, they cry injustice.
The truth is this is a modest plan that will help millions of students (and many of their parents paying on these loans) whose only avenue to attend college was going into debt. Our society all but demands a college degree as a prerequisite for success, so their choice was a reasonable one.
After years of Republican trickle-down policies that have only made the rich richer, I’m glad President Biden is helping regular folks catch a break.
Jos Linn Kansas City
