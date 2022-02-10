I get a real kick out of Susan Estrich’s column (Globe, Feb. 7). She begins with the following question regarding Joe Biden’s promise to put an African American female on the Supreme Court: “Why did he have to announce in advance that he was only considering Black women — thus stigmatizing whoever he ultimately selected with the brand that she was only selected because of her race and gender, not to mention angering everyone else?”
I can likely answer this with some plain speaking — because U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., held for ransom Biden’s Democratic Party nomination to run for president unless he announced he would do so. Who knows what else he had to promise?
In any event, I totally agree with Estrich’s position that it unfair to the eventual nominee. She will henceforth be known as a quota Black when in fact she may very well have been the most qualified nominee imaginable.
It’s sad, but that’s what happens when you play the game of identity politics.
Perry Davis
Carthage
