Eric Thomas’ column (Globe, March 5-6) left out “the rest of the story,” as Paul Harvey used to say.
President Donald Trump did in fact give lethal weapons to Ukraine whereas Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden gave them blankets and meals ready to eat, or MREs, when Russia invaded and took Crimea and invaded Georgia.
Once again, Biden displayed weakness in the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, continues to coddle China, and was last and late in trying to get in front of the situation in Ukraine. We would have been in a much stronger position had he not stopped and suppressed oil and natural gas industries here at home.
As Obama allegedly said, Biden has a tendency to mess things up. And former CIA Director Bill Gates said, “Biden has been wrong on nearly every foreign policy issue.”
Still is.
Darrell Offutt
Neosho
