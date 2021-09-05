President Joe Biden took troops out of Afghanistan, he said, because President Donald Trump had made a prior agreement to do it by May 31.
Trump made an agreement to finish the Keystone XL pipeline, protect our southern border, and finish building a fence on the border. Did Biden care about these commitments? No, I guess there were no dangers to American troops.
Biden was dead set on removing our troops, yet we have troops in more than 150 countries around the globe. Why all of a sudden Afghanistan?
We have troops in Japan, Germany and South Korea, where fighting has been over for nearly 70 years or more, but we keep troops there. Leaving behind $85 billion worth of the world’s most advanced military fighting equipment, Biden just made a ragtag 75,000-man Taliban army — Biden’s words — into the world’s fifth-best-equipped army.
Just the fact that American troops were there protected the women and children — the very people we fight for as a country.
Don Adams Nevada
