The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was a result of the 1973 Arab-Israeli conflict, in which The Organization of Arab Exporting Countries (OAPEC) issued an oil embargo on sales to the United States. That excess oil in the reserve, owned by the U.S. Government, is meant to be used in the event of a true national emergency.
Recently, our illustrious commander in chief, along with his administration, decided we should begin to draw down a portion of that reserve in order to reduce prices of gasoline at the pump — a purely political move that has had little to no affect on the cost of fuel for American citizens.
Fast forward: The Federal Government has just issued a plan to purchase 60 million barrels of oil this fall in an effort to begin the process of replenishing the SPR (which we are currently depleting at a rate of one million barrels per day, headed towards a total of 180 million barrels before this “emergency” release authority is exhausted.
The Biden administration will not tell you this, but the average cost of a barrel of oil they are pulling from the reserve is $29. Oil is hovering right now at about $105 per barrel, and could go either up significantly or down slightly when the government begins the process of restoring the SPR. (Remember, much of China is currently locked down and not producing, so petroleum usage there is at a low point.)
This leads me to three important facts:
1: The SPR was created because we were dependent on our enemies for supply.
2: We became energy dependent during the Trump years, and have now squandered that unique position.
3: Were I ever to start up a new company, Joe Biden would not be in the running for the position of Chief Procurement Officer.
Perry Davis
Carthage
