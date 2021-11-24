President Joe Biden has just announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from our strategic reserves.
In order to demonstrate the levels to which he and his cronies will go to demagogue a problem of their own making, we need to understand exactly how much oil this is. In the latest data I could find, the U.S. consumed 18.19 million barrels of oil per day in 2020.
Of that 50 million barrels to be released, 18 million barrels will be an acceleration into the next several months of a sale of oil that Congress had previously authorized. This means only 32 million barrels will be injected into our markets. Biden says it will reduce prices at the pump. It’s a lie and he knows it. We used to make politicians pay when they told outright lies (remember Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton?), but I guess that has become passé.
For those of you without a calculator handy, 32 million barrels will last us about 1.7 days and diminishes our ability to respond to a true emergency.
It apparently does, however, allow the Biden administration some cover as pertains to its inept handling of American energy production.
And to think all he had to do was to just get out of the way.
Perry Davis Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.