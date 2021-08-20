I do not fault Joe Biden for pulling our troops out of the Afghanistan quagmire. What I do fault him and his administration for is their total incompetence as they veered from President Donald Trump’s condition-based withdrawal.
It astounds me there was no contingency planning for evacuation of U.S. citizenry. It is surreal.
As to our involvement there for 20-plus years — it should never have occurred.
It’s really pretty simple when you clear the field of career bureaucrats: We confirm the presence of a national security threat, we develop a plan to eliminate the threat. We execute the plan. We leave. Period.
But won’t that create a “vacuum”?
Who cares. We’ll do it again if need be.
Perry Davis
Carthage
