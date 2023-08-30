U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has fought for years to protect our Medicare coverage. Now we have Big Pharma lying in TV ads to stop him. Recent ads say that because of Sanders’ actions, Medicare drug prices could skyrocket. The fact is Medicare drug prices have skyrocketed due to the fact that Big Pharma pushed legislation through that prohibits Medicare from negotiating drug prices. It just had to accept Pharma’s costs.
It is reasonable to be able to negotiate. Medicaid, the Veterans Administration, and even foreign countries do. Yes, Sanders does want to control drug prices. Prices are currently out of control.
Thanks to Sanders, at least some legislation has passed to help us seniors. By 2026, 10 of the most important drugs will be negotiated down. Why is Big Pharma lying about Sanders and his actions? Greed — to our financial detriment.
Martin Walsh Glendale
