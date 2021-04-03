I recently read an article in The Joplin Globe in which State Sen. Bill White. R-Joplin, wants to form an armed militia in Missouri similar to the one they are attempting in South Carolina.
Think about that. We have the National Guard, which is very capable of handling emergencies in our state. Those of us who remember Jan. 6 remember the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and other so-called militias that attempted to overthrow our government.
What White is attempting to do is expand these militias so that the next time they try to overthrow our government through insurrections, they may very well succeed. Think back in history of governments that have been overthrown — the government of Germany with the help of the Brownshirts and Italy with the Blackshirts, one Nazi and the other fascist.
Do not be taken in by this absurd excuse that somehow you are standing up for your Second Amendment and the right to bear arms. This is really the beginning of the next step in trying to overthrow our government.
James P. Gann
Pineville
