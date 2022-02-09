I agree with Raj Jaladi’s letter, “U.S. must support global COVID response” (Globe, Jan. 25).
If wealthy nations like the U.S. don’t step up efforts to vaccinate the world, more variants will emerge and the world will continue to lose millions of lives and suffer massive economic losses.
In addition to providing $17 billion in supplemental funding for the 2022 global COVID-19 response, we also need to increase funding to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria. The Global Fund played a critical role in providing emergency funding, knowledge and resources when a pandemic swept our planet. Still, COVID-19 seriously disrupted healthcare. It caused a backslide in the fight against AIDS, TB and malaria.
The Global Fund has enjoyed strong bipartisan support in Congress for two decades. Congress must ensure President Biden doesn’t break tradition in a time of drastically weakened health security. I urge Congressman Billy Long to join his colleague Congresswoman Ann Wagner in signing a letter asking President Biden for an increased pledge to the Global Fund at its 2022 replenishment this fall.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
Town and Country, MO
