One of The Joplin Globe's guest columnists (March 12-13) ran another article blaming the current president for our collective pain at the gas pump.
I don't know if the author is naive, looking for someone to blame for the increase in costs or if it was a political hit piece. What was missing were the facts. The true reason we are seeing the rise in prices is economics. Some might even go so far as to say greed.
Oil is a world commodity, it is subject to the laws of supply and demand. In addition to this simple numbers game, there is also an emotional element — the fodder of speculators. Any time there is a political issue in an oil-producing region, a threat of severe weather or even an infrastructure issue like a refinery fire or pipeline shutdown, the price spikes and regional areas tend to suffer more than others. The last time there was a real crisis was in the 1970s when Middle East oil producers cut us off. I remember the jump in prices and the reports of stations out of gas and long lines at those that were opened. Prices permanently jumped and a lot of independent stations closed forever. We haven't seen times like those since.
We got through it. We bought more economical vehicles, we slowed down ("I can't drive 55") and we ramped up our own production and eventually the politics simmered. It took years but we got through it. We aren't seeing a lack of oil, just high prices.
Could the pricing be influenced by the industry itself? Would the windfall profits of today motivate the industry to spend capital for an eventually smaller return?
On March 10, Time's Justin Worland published a piece ("The Real Reason Big Oil Won't Save the U.S. from High Gas Prices") that gave a good overview of why the cost of gas has risen so sharply. He covers how the expansion of fracking drove the cost of oil from the $100 range to the $30 range nearly a decade ago. He also covers last week's premier oil conference, CERAWeek, a digital conference that included all of the players. Many talked of the influence of climate change — not just regulation, but also pressure applied by shareholders, the income pressures they were suffering pre-Covid and the real losses when the world shutdown and for a short while crude prices went negative.
The industry is now at a point where real world stockpiles are sufficient for supply, so the motivation of the industry is economic.
Ryan Lance, CEO of ConocoPhillip, has stated that the industry is focused on debt repayment and shareholder return through stock buybacks and higher dividends with only single-digit percentage growth in production. You can expect this to be the playbook for a while. There is no motivation to invest in new wells that would be nearly a year out before they actually produce when current stockpiles are available.
We, as the buying public, are the only motivators. Until we make changes in our consumption, whether up (higher pricing and long lines) or down, less demand equals lower prices, we are in that economic sweet spot for the industry where profits are climbing and capital is being preserved.
I think I'm going to price an electric motorcycle.
James Graham
Pittsburg, Kansas
