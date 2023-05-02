Bill Talley (Globe, April 27) clearly outlined the facts echoing my thoughts exactly.
It is a sad day for this country that we have arrived to the point where the two parties will likely offer up a clearly tired old man who can’t deliver even a small speech without stumbling over his notes or his own feet, along with his plastic sidekick; or an immoral, arrogant, foul-mouthed bully.
True, Trump did a far better job while in office but at what price to our country, and how the world views his conduct that was and is an affront to those with even minimal ethical standards?
That is not to say the Biden’s hands are clean; there is still much to be learned about his son’s dealings (and perhaps his own) that would not have happened without the father’s influence.
Think hard about what has happened to the economy in Biden’s hands. Should push come to shove and the two are the only choice, I would regretfully vote for Trump but I will forever hold him responsible for the assault on the Capitol — he clearly could have stopped it if he had wanted to. I think he had wishful thinking that crowd would be successful, and then carry him into it on their shoulders.
Is it too late? Maybe not. Perhaps if we impress upon those we send to each party’s nominating conventions that we demand better choices. To be sure, they are influenced and pressured by their individual party leaders but those leaders are few, and we, their friends and neighbors, are many.
Now is the time to speak up, to be heard, to participate in saving ourselves. That old saw: “Speak now or forever hold your peace” couldn’t be more essential to this country’s survival.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
